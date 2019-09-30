Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Raised as Shares Rose; Mid (MAA) Holding Has Raised by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 7,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 87,136 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.26M, up from 79,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $130.33. About 401,444 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 14/03/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 21/03/2018 – Pilot Flying J Announces 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show Booth Lineup; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 FFO $5.85/Shr-FFO $6.15/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q FFO $1.44/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mid-America Apartment Communities , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAA); 08/03/2018 – MELINTA: MENARINI GROUP SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR DELAFLOXACIN; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 09/03/2018 – Mid-America Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mid-America Apartments L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3113.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 38,560 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:

More notable recent Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Share Price Is Up 74% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Rental REITs to Buy Regardless of a Recession – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REIT Rankings: Apartments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2017.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6,275 shares to 10,143 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 83,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,325 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 102.83 million shares or 0.08% more from 102.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer holds 0% or 553 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Spears Abacus Ltd has 0.03% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Spirit Of America Management Corp New York accumulated 13,372 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 109 were accumulated by Parkside Savings Bank And Tru. 1,763 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 14,924 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,692 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 87,136 shares stake. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.07% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Meeder Asset Management Inc has 476 shares. West Oak Ltd Co holds 0.17% or 2,425 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication holds 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 486 shares. Sandy Spring Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 300 shares. 38,388 were accumulated by Oppenheimer & Communication.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jacky Wright rejoins Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 2,063 shares. Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp reported 5.08 million shares or 6.08% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Lp holds 0.28% or 92,500 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory owns 71,821 shares. Towercrest Management accumulated 7,001 shares. Mechanics State Bank Tru Department stated it has 99,653 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. 61,877 were accumulated by Beck Cap Limited Liability Co. 7,003 are held by Stadion Money Management Ltd Company. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc reported 0.54% stake. Da Davidson And holds 696,812 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has 126,882 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. 244.48M were reported by Fmr Lc. Colonial Tru Advisors has invested 4.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincoln National has 98,817 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Ks owns 1.04 million shares.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares to 22,297 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,325 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).