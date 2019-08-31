Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its International Business Machine (IBM) Position; Metropolitan Edison Co (MET) Sentiment Is 1

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased International Business Machine (IBM) stake by 1603.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc acquired 17,637 shares as International Business Machine (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc holds 18,737 shares with $2.64 million value, up from 1,100 last quarter. International Business Machine now has $120.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference

Metropolitan Edison Co (MET) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 334 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 334 decreased and sold their stakes in Metropolitan Edison Co. The active investment managers in our database reported: 703.56 million shares, down from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Metropolitan Edison Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 8 to 5 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 287 Increased: 244 New Position: 90.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $41.09 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 7.29 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

Nuance Investments Llc holds 4.31% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. for 1.95 million shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Ny owns 436,326 shares or 3.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutler Capital Management Llc has 3.16% invested in the company for 179,553 shares. The Netherlands-based Spf Beheer Bv has invested 3% in the stock. Jolley Asset Management Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 92,565 shares.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 3.79 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (MET) has risen 8.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500.

