Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Raised Its General Mills (GIS) Position by $1.19 Million; Mcdonalds (MCD) Position Has Raised by Hs Management Partners Llc

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 2595.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,258 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.79 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 51,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.43M, up from 956,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 5.03M shares traded or 76.41% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. The insider Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99M. The insider Henry Daniel sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767. On Thursday, January 31 the insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million. Fairhurst David Ogden also sold $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Tuesday, February 5.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 500,465 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $154.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 466,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 718,233 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

