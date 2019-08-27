Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Decreased Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $308,725 as Share Price Rose; Masters Capital Management Lifted Credit Suisse Group (CS) Stake by $15.49 Million; Valuation Declined

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 7.97 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 70.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The hedge fund held 3.41M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.71M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 1.75M shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS BACKOFFICE COLLABORATION ‘A VALID IDEA’; 18/04/2018 – Credit Suisse Hires for Southeast Asia Onshore Wealth (Correct); 03/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CHIEF ECONOMIST JAMES SWEENEY ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 23/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GlaxoSmithKline, BBVA and Credit Suisse Trade Actively; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 18/05/2018 – BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORP BXG.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $22; 21/03/2018 – Credit Suisse chairman says Brexit prep ‘like open-heart surgery’; 03/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Egyptian Electricity Holding to raise $700 mln loan with HSBC and Credit Suisse; 15/03/2018 – INTU PROPERTIES PLC INTUP.L : CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Investors should see February’s market jitters as a wake-up call that some risks still exist in an otherwise strong economy, according to Credit Suisse’s global chief investment officer

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.20 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. High Pointe Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 36,570 shares. Leavell Mgmt has 23,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10.90M shares. Moreover, Primecap Ca has 0.33% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mawer Inv Mngmt owns 589,780 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Country Club Trust Na owns 24,974 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning invested in 22,615 shares. Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bowen Hanes reported 12,390 shares stake. Harris Associate Limited Partnership invested in 1.19% or 12.12 million shares. Nbt Bankshares N A New York invested in 0.5% or 51,623 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.83% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lincluden Mgmt Limited holds 65,465 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Com invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,117 shares to 3,217 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 23,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,258 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).