Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Raised By $1.73 Million Its Metlife (MET) Position; Marshfield Associates Has Lowered Arch Capital Group LTD (ACGL) Stake

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 6875.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc acquired 41,251 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 6.67%. The Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc holds 41,851 shares with $1.78M value, up from 600 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $47.98B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 5.06M shares traded or 8.26% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros

Marshfield Associates decreased Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) stake by 0.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshfield Associates sold 22,885 shares as Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)’s stock rose 6.51%. The Marshfield Associates holds 4.41M shares with $142.41M value, down from 4.43M last quarter. Arch Capital Group Ltd now has $15.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 1.34 million shares traded or 8.87% up from the average. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 28.99% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 05/03/2018 Arch Capital Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MetLife had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, April 12.

Among 2 analysts covering Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arch Capital Group had 7 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 9. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 20.

Analysts await Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 11.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.59 per share. ACGL’s profit will be $271.97 million for 14.33 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Arch Capital Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

