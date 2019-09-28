Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Cut Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Stake by $437,140; Market Valuation Declined; Halsey Associates Has Decreased Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Holding as Stock Declined

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 30,731 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, down from 33,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 556,111 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Adjusts FY View To Adj EPS $4.43-Adj EPS $4.53; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR); 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 09/04/2018 – VARIAN SAYS VELOCITY 4.0 SOFTWARE RECEIVED FDA 510 K CLEARANCE; 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $500,000, down from 21,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 13.54 million shares traded or 191.21% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 08/03/2018 – BNY MELLON CEO CHARLES SCHARF COMMENTS AT INVESTOR DAY; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Net Interest Revenue $919M; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Fee Revenue $3.32B; 08/03/2018 – SCHARF: BNY EXEC COMP WILL BE LESS FOCUSED ON MARKET GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchase(s); 16/04/2018 – 88ST: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 26%; 03/05/2018 – 16LX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – 58MK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – 60CH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connable Office Inc invested in 33,118 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Northeast Finance Consultants Incorporated invested 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Stonebridge Cap Ltd Llc holds 973 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.02% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 25,804 shares. M&R Cap Management invested 1.63% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 164,459 shares. Caprock Grp Inc invested in 9,391 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Management invested in 16,278 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Company owns 103,966 shares. Axa owns 696,517 shares. Telemus Lc reported 38,526 shares. Zeke Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Natl Bank stated it has 36,824 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Liability owns 67,845 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 187,125 shares.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.24 million for 11.24 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,360 shares to 38,560 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech has 208,955 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 242,374 were reported by Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Robecosam Ag reported 1,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Conning Incorporated has 1,697 shares. Northeast Investment invested 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 0% or 170,026 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 146,323 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Fin Ltd Llc accumulated 23,192 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru Commerce has 3,700 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Mengis Mgmt owns 0.58% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 14,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 61,916 shares. New York-based Strategic Advsrs has invested 0.08% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Amica Mutual Insurance reported 0.07% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).