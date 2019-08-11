Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Holding in Oracle (ORCL) Trimmed by $308,725 as Stock Rose; Lakewood Capital Management LP Increases Position in Cit Group (CIT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 7.79M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 2.65 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.11 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 382,668 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 29/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Cont Ops EPS 79c; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF TWO SERIES OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION REGISTERED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021 AND 2025; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group Profit Falls 46%, Touts Progress on Strategic Plan; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CIT Group Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’, Sub Notes ‘BB’; 19/04/2018 – CIT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALSO COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT; 13/03/2018 – CIT NAMES SARAH L. F. MCAVOY AS CORPORATE TREASURER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Gsa Partners Llp reported 22,761 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 48,562 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd owns 45,378 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.46% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 19,589 shares. Parametrica Mgmt invested in 6,226 shares or 0.63% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.03% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Highland Cap Lp has 0.49% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 162,900 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,123 shares. Nomura Holdings Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 24,433 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 6,465 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 44,320 shares. 44,902 were accumulated by Colony Grp Ltd. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Spears Abacus Advisors Lc, a New York-based fund reported 555,731 shares.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 12,714 shares to 225,442 shares, valued at $265.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 94,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boot Alliance Inc by 14,335 shares to 15,235 shares, valued at $964,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 23,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Portland Glob Ltd Company owns 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,912 shares. Virtu Limited Company owns 28,915 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2,318 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.91% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.55% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4.05M shares. Nwq Management Com Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.37 million shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3,429 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 0.75% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mitsubishi Ufj invested 0.44% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Stewart Patten Ltd Co has 0.33% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 34,140 shares. Bloombergsen holds 5.15% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. Causeway Management Ltd Liability reported 3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Holderness Communication has 0.84% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 32,816 shares. James Investment Rech Inc has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).