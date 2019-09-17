Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Stake; Irobot (IRBT) SI Increased By 0.43%

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) stake by 46.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,935 shares as Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc holds 11,325 shares with $500,000 value, down from 21,260 last quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp now has $43.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 4.68 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 17/05/2018 – 43AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 40XU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 41AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY MELLON CEO CHARLES SCHARF COMMENTS AT INVESTOR DAY; 23/03/2018 – 66VW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – AS23: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – 96FT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – 88VD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – 43SP: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – BNY MELLON ECONOMIST VINCENT REINHART ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Irobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) had an increase of 0.43% in short interest. IRBT's SI was 8.49 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.43% from 8.46M shares previously. With 780,000 avg volume, 11 days are for Irobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)'s short sellers to cover IRBT's short positions. The SI to Irobot Corporation's float is 31.52%. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 634,615 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.23 million for 11.70 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 61,489 shares to 66,589 valued at $19.51M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) stake by 2,432 shares and now owns 20,904 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank Of New York Mellon has $53 highest and $4200 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is -0.04% below currents $46.35 stock price. Bank Of New York Mellon had 15 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 5. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 26. On Tuesday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 18. Wood upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Co Asset Mngmt Us holds 0% or 10,535 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 125,100 shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc holds 11,016 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Management Lp has 0% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.15% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Intrepid Capital Management Incorporated owns 107,269 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited holds 188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mgmt Comm stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Jefferies Grp reported 84,642 shares stake. 83,478 are owned by Cibc Asset. Us Financial Bank De invested in 0.02% or 187,125 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com holds 0.04% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 7,570 shares. Advisor Ltd has 0.14% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.17 million activity. CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J had sold 11,159 shares worth $1.06M on Thursday, June 20.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair; and Looj Gutter Cleaning Robot. It has a 21.01 P/E ratio.