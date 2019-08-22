Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Invitation Homes (INVH) SI Increased By 2.02%

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) had an increase of 2.02% in short interest. INVH’s SI was 16.30M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.02% from 15.98 million shares previously. With 4.22M avg volume, 4 days are for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)’s short sellers to cover INVH’s short positions. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 3.40 million shares traded. Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has risen 19.49% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical INVH News: 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES INC INVH.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES INC QTRLY FFO SHR $0.23; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES – MERGER INTEGRATION REMAINS ON TRACK; CONTINUES TO EXPECT $45 – $50 MLN OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES BY MID-2019; 14/05/2018 – Invitation Homes Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.13-$1.21; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Invitation Homes 2018-SFR2; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES INC QTRLY AFFO SHR $0.24; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES 1Q REV. $424M; 14/05/2018 – Invitation Homes 1Q FFO 23c/Shr

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 815% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc acquired 815 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc holds 915 shares with $1.63 million value, up from 100 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $902.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins; 28/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reportedly sees Blue Origin as ‘the most important work I’m doing’; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots which will roll out next year; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 25/04/2018 – Boohoo Trounces Rivals as Investments Stave Off Amazon Threat; 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 20.58% above currents $1823.54 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. East Coast Asset Management Lc reported 10.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisory holds 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 574 shares. Security State Bank Of So Dak owns 233 shares. Mariner Llc has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet Savings Bank Trust owns 2.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,493 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson reported 1.2% stake. Everence Capital Mngmt reported 9,286 shares stake. 49,711 are held by Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability Co. Gruss reported 7,550 shares stake. Lvm Cap Management Limited Mi owns 207 shares. Barnett And Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guardian Life Ins Of America has 1,189 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares has 1.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 160,419 shares. Noven Financial Group Inc accumulated 183 shares. 1,881 are held by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc.

Among 3 analysts covering Invitation Homes Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:INVH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Invitation Homes Inc. Common Stock has $3000 highest and $2700 lowest target. $28.83’s average target is 0.95% above currents $28.56 stock price. Invitation Homes Inc. Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore upgraded the shares of INVH in report on Monday, June 10 to “Outperform” rating. Wood downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $28.5000 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Evercore. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report.