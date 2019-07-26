Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Position in Corning (GLW) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Declined; Insteel Industries (IIIN) Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 1629.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 40,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,239 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 4.12 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW)

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) by 61.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 16,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,345 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 26,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Insteel Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.77M market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.09. About 44,068 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 36.55% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.98% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $109,221 activity. $19,921 worth of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) was bought by Ruth Jon M on Monday, April 22.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 6,908 shares to 26,707 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold IIIN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 1,052 shares. Fin Grp Incorporated holds 0.09% or 46,825 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 199,764 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co holds 42,673 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc reported 48,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 126,574 shares. Mason Street Lc accumulated 5,865 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 19,800 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 37,591 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) or 11,442 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). State Teachers Retirement System reported 6,987 shares. Principal Fincl Gru holds 0% or 153,998 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0.1% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minneapolis Portfolio Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7.29% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Tiedemann Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 24,064 shares. M&R owns 315 shares. Dodge & Cox has 468,577 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Raymond James Associate accumulated 2.00M shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). North Star Inv owns 11,767 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 349,685 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 15,288 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Com holds 36,305 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bankshares invested in 0.12% or 31,019 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Com reported 266,879 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Maplelane accumulated 1 shares.

