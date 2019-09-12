Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Harte-hanks (HHS) Shorts Up By 15.49%

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 10.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,563 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc holds 22,297 shares with $4.41 million value, down from 24,860 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $223.82. About 6.53 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES; 16/03/2018 – Apple schedules product launch in Chicago for March 27; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27 event focused on education; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 16/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE IS SAID TO PLAN MTGS W/ APPLE, GOOGLE EXECS; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple plans to sell video subscriptions through TV app- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch

Harte-hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) had an increase of 15.49% in short interest. HHS’s SI was 32,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 15.49% from 28,400 shares previously. With 5,200 avg volume, 6 days are for Harte-hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS)’s short sellers to cover HHS’s short positions. The SI to Harte-hanks Inc’s float is 0.94%. The stock increased 5.59% or $0.207 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 4,604 shares traded. Harte Hanks, Inc. (NYSE:HHS) has declined 73.64% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HHS News: 21/05/2018 – Harte Hanks’ Sony Electronics email campaigns win three platinum creative awards; 17/05/2018 – Harte Hanks to Appoint Four New Independent Directors to the Board; 24/05/2018 – Entities Including BLR Partners Report 9.6% Stake in Harte Hanks, Inc; 17/05/2018 – HARTE HANKS INC – WILL SEEK BOARD DECLASSIFICATION; 09/05/2018 – Harte-Hanks 1Q Net $32.6M; 17/05/2018 – Harte-Hanks to Appoint Timothy “Bant” Breen, Maureen O’Connell and Martin Reidy to Its Bd of Directors, Effective June 15; 24/04/2018 – Harte-Hanks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 148% to 23 Days; 17/05/2018 – HARTE HANKS – IN CONNECTION WITH APPOINTMENTS, HARTE HANKS HAVE ENTERED INTO A COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN STOCKHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – HHS HOLDER HOUSTON HARTE, OTHERS TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES; 11/05/2018 – HARTE HANKS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Architects Llc reported 2.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bluestein R H & invested in 486,170 shares or 5.13% of the stock. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 16,737 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Counselors accumulated 314,148 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Brookmont holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,790 shares. Greenwood Gearhart invested in 2.55% or 48,086 shares. Financial Management Professionals stated it has 5,498 shares. Cap Invest Ltd Liability holds 90,012 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lord Abbett Limited Company has invested 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bouchey Finance Group Ltd reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lincoln National Corporation reported 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited reported 995,264 shares. First Personal Fincl Services accumulated 15,718 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 1.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 55,392 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $218.44’s average target is -2.40% below currents $223.82 stock price. Apple had 70 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, March 26. On Tuesday, May 28 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Monness with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Tuesday, March 26. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Reduce” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by HSBC. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, July 31.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 13,477 shares to 13,577 valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fun (IWM) stake by 3,810 shares and now owns 32,223 shares. Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (NYSE:CCL) was raised too.

Harte Hanks, Inc. provides various multichannel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $24.55 million. The firm provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; database marketing solutions and business-to-business lead generations that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers direct marketing services, including digital printing, print on demand, advanced mail optimization, logistics and transportation optimization, tracking, commingling, shrink wrapping, and specialized mailing services, as well as custom kitting, print on demand, product recalls, and freight optimization services through its fulfillment centers; and operates teleservice workstations that offer contact center solutions comprising speech, voice and video chat, integrated voice response, analytics, social cloud monitoring, and Web self-services.