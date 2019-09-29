Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Boosted Holding in Facebook (FB) by $490,606 as Stock Rose; Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Position by $2.33 Million as Share Price Declined

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 155,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 9.07M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.72 million, up from 8.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 2.95 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2542% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $510,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Street artist taunts Schumer over his daughter’s Facebook job; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s New Download Tool: Better, But Still Incomplete; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S COMMERZBANK CBKG.DE HALTS ADVERTISING ON FACEBOOK FB.O – BRAND CHIEF TO HANDELSBLATT; 30/05/2018 – Facebook looks “less like an ad business and more like an attack surface,” said James Murdoch, the CEO of 21st Century Fox; 05/04/2018 – It comes after Facebook said that 87 million user profiles were affected in the Cambridge Analytica data breach; 10/04/2018 – Philippines’ leader did not buy data to win election – spokesman; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change its business model to win back trust, says early advisor; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Takes Belated Turn on Apology Tour — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK PAUSED APP REVIEW LAST WEEK WHILE IT IMPLEMENT CHANGES; 07/05/2018 – Flexential Announces Fastest, Lowest-Latency Direct Network Connection To Asia

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 28,172 shares to 5.86 million shares, valued at $304.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 38,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.09M shares, and cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold GT shares while 101 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 171.96 million shares or 6.26% less from 183.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability Co accumulated 19,428 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 359,669 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc holds 158,187 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Finance holds 0% or 69,364 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 66,475 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Limited Liability owns 33,043 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 398,875 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership owns 325,418 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Markel stated it has 20,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 173,084 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). M&T Bancorp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Moreover, Prudential has 0.05% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares to 22,297 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dj Select Dividend Ind (DVY).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

