Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Goodyear Tire (GT) Market Value Declined While Wilen Investment Management Trimmed Stake

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire (GT) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 26,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 401,858 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03 million, down from 427,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 3.70 million shares traded or 3.62% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Announces a New Natural Rubber Procurement Policy That Reflects Commitment to the Responsible Sourcing of Raw Materials; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER SAYS CO & BRIDGESTONE AMERICAS ANNOUNCED DEAL TO FORM A 50/50 JV – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,297 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, down from 24,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 49.19M shares traded or 86.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBooks Specs Rumors: Apple Files Patent for Crumb-Resistant Keyboards; 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hm Cap Management Ltd reported 4,227 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 154,912 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Independent Franchise Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 6.37% or 3.13 million shares. Harvey Management holds 3.88% or 40,725 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 94,908 shares. Verus Finance Prtnrs holds 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 5,670 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 208,516 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 21,497 are owned by Inv. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Liability Co reported 9,897 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 270,220 shares. Rothschild And Com Asset Us Inc invested in 0.55% or 259,583 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested in 44,381 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) new credit card with Goldman Sachs could be a disruptive force – Live Trading News” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman cuts Apple on TV+ trial – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: A Lost Year For iPhone – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.69B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,542 shares to 2,642 shares, valued at $510,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 19,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,573 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $122.93 million for 6.64 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold GT shares while 101 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 171.96 million shares or 6.26% less from 183.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett & Communication Incorporated stated it has 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited stated it has 40,151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 0% or 25,143 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al accumulated 0% or 11,500 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp owns 81,224 shares. Natixis holds 503,014 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Paradigm Asset Mgmt holds 5,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Holdg reported 111,000 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 444,348 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 48,783 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 40,200 shares. Moreover, Lmr Llp has 0.08% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,551 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc holds 359,669 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goodyear Tire associates in Alabama to be offered buyouts – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Goodyear (GT) to Slash Jobs in Germany to Modernize Plants – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Share Price Is Down 45% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber Shares Fell 10% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Investing In The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.