Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Position by $308,725 as Share Value Rose; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Price Rose While Ajo LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.81 Million

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 58,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 236,495 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38 million, down from 295,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 6.75 million shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) by 39,965 shares to 299,027 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tcf Financial (NYSE:TCB) by 72,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting (NASDAQ:NXST).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

