Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position in Facebook (FB) as Market Valuation Rose; General Mls (GIS) Shareholder Sei Investments Company Has Decreased Holding by $2.02 Million

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 58.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 39,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,937 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 67,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 2.12 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3117% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,217 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $198.86. About 9.74 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Three Facebook users sue over collection of call, text history; 19/03/2018 – There is some sentiment among investors that Facebook is “the worst of the FAANGs,” Cramer adds; 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS RIGHT THAT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, PARENT COMPANY SHOULD BE PROPERLY INVESTIGATED; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN MAY 2014, START RESEARCH PROJECT WITH GSR; IN JULY 2014, CHRISTOPHER WYLIE STOPS WORKING WITH FIRM; 28/03/2018 – Variety: Facebook’s Tamara Hrivnak and 300’s Kevin Liles to Keynote at A2IM’s Indie Week; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: The FTC is now probing Facebook’s use of personal data; 25/05/2018 – Austrian data privacy activist takes aim at “forced consent”; 11/04/2018 – Star Tribune: Breaking (@AP): Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 06/03/2018 – Facebook Dinged In Lawsuit, Report Card, Upcoming Documentary — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O TELLS EU PARLIAMENT IT WILL NOT PROMISE NOT TO SHARE USER DATA BETWEEN FACEBOOK AND WHATSAPP -PARLIAMENT

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 368,748 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $82.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bioscrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) by 393,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Cos Lllp reported 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 894,625 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset owns 61,493 shares. Boston Rech & Management owns 1.92% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 89,160 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc accumulated 326,358 shares. The Iowa-based Security National Bank Of So Dak has invested 1.43% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Regal Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.52% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd has 0.14% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 4,500 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 4,419 are owned by Cwm Limited Company. Moreover, Captrust Advsr has 0.17% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 10,655 were reported by Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin sold $1.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.79M. Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million worth of stock.