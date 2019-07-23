Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Fiserv (FISV) Holder Nbt Bank N A Trimmed Its Stake by $387,288

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 815% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 815 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $981.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $7.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1993.32. About 2.13 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s ‘A+’/Stable Long-Term IDR Reflects Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: Has Invested More Than $400M in Massachusetts Since 2011; 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 4,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, down from 13,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.33. About 2.43M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fiserv Enables Digital Delivery of Consumer Bills Via Mobile Wallet – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VO, ROP, FISV, RHT: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ManpowerGroup (MAN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,130 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Et (SCZ) by 29,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.89M for 29.42 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The United Kingdom-based Findlay Park Partners Llp has invested 3.12% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Burney has 0.1% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cap Interest Invsts stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ohio-based Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Glenview Fincl Bank Dept owns 0.45% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 12,029 shares. Provident holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3,476 shares. Central Fincl Bank & Tru Comm accumulated 10,976 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 12,256 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.25% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.82% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Daiwa Gru Incorporated owns 15,618 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 19,891 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate holds 29,354 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 665 shares. Tcw Grp reported 187,564 shares or 3.2% of all its holdings. South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 1.8% or 23,479 shares in its portfolio. Live Your Vision Llc holds 0% or 3 shares. Eulav Asset Management has invested 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). National Insurance Tx holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 29,070 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 1.54% or 1.45M shares. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Company holds 9,103 shares or 3.94% of its portfolio. Cap Impact Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 5,254 shares. Vista Cap Partners has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Dominion Cap Mgmt, Virginia-based fund reported 1,930 shares. Lvm Cap Management Limited Mi invested in 207 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).