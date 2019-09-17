Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Holding in International Business Machine (IBM) Has Boosted by $2.61 Million; Dermira (DERM) Stock Price Declined While Oracle Investment Management Has Upped by $3.53 Million Its Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 3814.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 19,573 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 531,106 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 392,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83 million, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $473.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 242,817 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) APPROVES LABEL CHANGE FOR UCB’S CIMZIA®; 05/03/2018 – #2 — Watch out below: Dermira axes acne drug after a catastrophic PhIII failure $DERM; 20/04/2018 – First Manhattan Asset Mgmt Buys New 2.2% Position in Dermira; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 07/05/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2.4% Position in Dermira; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC – LEBRIKIZUMAB PHASE 2B STUDY ENROLLING PATIENTS, DATA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiogr; 27/04/2018 – UCB Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $240.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,465 shares to 32,016 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,741 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ledyard Bancorporation reported 49,871 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 59,096 shares. 9,461 were accumulated by Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd. Conning Inc stated it has 277,738 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Old Republic stated it has 2.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mariner Limited Company has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Donaldson Capital Mgmt owns 14,307 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 10,320 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 173,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 200 shares. Tiemann Invest Ltd Llc holds 5,176 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has 30,920 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 26,219 shares. Beacon Cap Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 726 shares. Pacific Global Mngmt holds 2,985 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Red Hat Purchase Makes IBM Stock Speculative Dividend Play – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Expect the IBM Stock Price to Keep Trading Sideways at Best – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.14 million shares or 2.85% less from 47.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Ltd Com invested in 61,075 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,363 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 4,533 shares. 48,277 were reported by Millennium Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 16,103 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 55,280 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 17,621 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co holds 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) or 28,560 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 119 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 63,369 shares. Apis Capital Advsr Ltd stated it has 100,000 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 81,930 shares. Trellus Limited Liability Corporation has 60,000 shares. Dafna Management Lc has 104,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,998 activity.

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dermira Prices $130.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dermira Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 20, 2019 : AMD, FTCH, INVH, ACB, SQQQ, NOMD, TME, CHK, ERIC, DERM, QQQ, MU – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Regeneron Is Still A Deep Value Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.