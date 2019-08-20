Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Increased Position in At&T (T) by $667,678; Carnival (CCL) Market Value Declined While Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 1.18M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1794.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 22,738 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $713,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 8.87M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree LP invested in 0.01% or 33,336 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 64,908 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 40,657 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Lc holds 1.8% or 2.28M shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Lp accumulated 42,518 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Nordea Invest Management holds 729,297 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.77% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). D E Shaw & has 21,926 shares. Sit Investment Associates owns 0.1% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 63,825 shares. 48,307 were reported by Foster And Motley. Parkside Natl Bank And Trust holds 0.02% or 1,191 shares. Jnba Advsr reported 100 shares. Green Square Limited Liability Corporation reported 24,614 shares. London Com Of Virginia accumulated 6.91M shares or 3% of the stock.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) by 41,727 shares to 99,580 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 259,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,084 shares, and cut its stake in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE).

