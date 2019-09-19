Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Lifted Holding in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) as Stock Rose; Capital Impact Advisors Cut Its Pegasystems (PEGA) Position by $524,230 as Stock Rose

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 23.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 7,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 31,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.36. About 186,089 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 06/03/2018 Pega Launches First Al-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $235.2 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C; 16/05/2018 – Organizations that Fail to Adopt Agile Business Strategies Report 25 Percent Lower Satisfaction with Performance Across Key Bus; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 699.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 11,187 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448,000, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 2.49 million shares traded or 11.36% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 26/03/2018 – Campbell Completes Acquisition Of Snyder’s-Lance; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES LUCA MIGNINI COO; 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE INC – MORE THAN 99.33% OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF DEAL PROPOSAL; 20/05/2018 – Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro points to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line going forward; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Keith R. McLoughlin Named Interim CEO; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Soup: With Hilado’s Election, Campbell’s Board Will Consist of 13 Members; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–4th Update; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Launches Accelerator As Part Of Reorganization Effort — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 32.24 million shares or 1.10% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timessquare Mngmt Limited Com reported 634,575 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank & invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). 207 are held by Howe & Rusling. Voya Investment Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 228,384 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,197 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assoc holds 0.4% or 35,375 shares in its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 16,421 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). 35,237 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Management Ltd Co. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 2,696 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company has 0.07% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 69,250 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Cadian Cap Mngmt LP has 4.73% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23M and $272.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 14,621 shares to 41,204 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 12,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,956 shares, and has risen its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI).

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 8,963 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Manchester Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,094 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Fil holds 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) or 3 shares. Hartford Inv owns 52,746 shares. The Indiana-based Kessler Investment Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.53% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Prudential Finance reported 274,778 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 904,081 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Company reported 1,233 shares. 235,108 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Town And Country Bancorp And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Zeke Cap Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Co Savings Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 10,814 shares.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) by 2,000 shares to 3,100 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj Select Dividend Ind (DVY) by 3,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,318 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

