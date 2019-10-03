Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Holding in International Business Machine (IBM) Has Lifted by $2.61 Million as Share Price Rose; Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Provident Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 3814.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 19,573 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.53. About 772,137 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 2,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 51,888 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.35 million, up from 49,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $417.86. About 123,605 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Announces Results of Shareholder Vote at Joint Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Reorganizations of Three; 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands Corporation Publishes Response to BlackRock lnquiries; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BlackRock, Soros may invest in Deutsche’s asset management IPO; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 14/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Portfolio Update; 27/03/2018 – BlackRock and Innergex Complete 200-Megawatt Texas Wind Farm; 30/05/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2016 Adjusted EPS to $19.27 From $19.29; 29/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Cos Buys Into Mortgage Advice Bureau

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9,935 shares to 11,325 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet (FDN) by 3,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,148 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,000 shares to 52,552 shares, valued at $9.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,605 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).