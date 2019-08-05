Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Boosted Its International Business Machine (IBM) Holding by $2.49 Million; Bhp Billiton Plc Sponsored Adr (BBL) Shareholder United Services Automobile Association Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 1603.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $141.78. About 1.20 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Plc Sponsored Adr (BBL) by 45.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 11,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 13,169 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 24,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 391,961 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 05/03/2018 – PEMEX TO PARTICIPATE IN MEXICO’S UPCOMING UNCONVENTIONAL AUCTION, COULD LOOK FOR PARTNERS TO FORM CONSORTIA -CEO; 20/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1600P FROM 1550P; RATING HOLD; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Cuts FY Iron-Ore Output Guidance to 236-238M Tons; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 18/04/2018 – BHP CEO Says Shale Sale Progressing to Plan; Bids Expected by June; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT BHP BILLITON’S SHALE PORTFOLIO, MAY BID FOR ASSETS; 04/04/2018 – BHP says to quit global coal lobby group, stick with U.S. Chamber of Commerce; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Capital Ltd Company holds 4,971 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 7,549 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,061 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Company has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Logan accumulated 142,004 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company owns 203,236 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Franklin Res stated it has 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1,430 are owned by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Victory Cap has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 109,394 shares. 6,663 were reported by Atria Invests Limited Liability Company. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 0.18% or 100,017 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 23,019 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 2,000 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt reported 470 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 164,706 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $23.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 13,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).