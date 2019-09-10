Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Carnival Cruise Lines Cl A (CCL) by $1.08 Million as Share Value Declined; As Wal (WMT) Valuation Rose, Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Raised Its Holding

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (CCL) by 747.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 24,586 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.88B market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $47.61. About 6.29 million shares traded or 48.24% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 20/03/2018 – The Wrap: Neon Carnival 2018: Creator Brent Bolthouse Reveals New Location, Details; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $116.33. About 4.96 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – WALMART TO REQUIRE E-PRESCRIPTIONS FOR OPIOIDS BY 2020; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – TENCENT & TIGER GLOBAL WILL CONTINUE ON FLIPKART BOARD, JOINED BY NEW MEMBERS FROM WALMART; 24/05/2018 – Wal-Mart’s Massmart Drops Most on Record on Slow S. Africa Sales; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – KEVIN SYSTROM WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID NEARING $7 BILLION FLIPKART DEAL IN INDIA PUSH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- SOME BIDDERS FOR WALMART BRAZIL OPS ESTIMATE TAX LIABILITIES OF $3 BLN, MAINLY WITH STATES OF SANTA; 02/04/2018 – WALMART AIMS TO DOUBLE SAM’S CLUB STORES IN CHINA BY 2020:DAILY; 04/04/2018 – LegalMation Partners With Walmart to Provide Ground-Breaking Litigation A.l. Solution to Lower Litigation Costs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Truepoint Incorporated holds 0.03% or 3,659 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.55% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Iowa Bankshares owns 2,312 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 3,900 are owned by Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd. Kistler has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Rowland And Co Counsel Adv stated it has 73,344 shares. Ghp Advisors reported 28,028 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Leavell Inv Management owns 0.49% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 45,122 shares. First Foundation invested in 5,643 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc reported 1.20 million shares. At National Bank invested in 5,638 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Nbt Retail Bank N A holds 27,459 shares. Epoch Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 232,523 shares. First Citizens Bancshares Commerce has 0.67% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11,067 shares to 48,057 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,896 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart: A Good House In A Bad Neighbourhood – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huge upside seen for Walmart from PhonePe asset – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Walmart Analyst Bullish Ahead Of Quarterly Report, Says Tariff Impact ‘Seems Manageable’ – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart pulls back on gun sales – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “South Florida cruise lines resume trips to the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.