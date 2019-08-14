Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Intel (INTC) as Stock Value Declined; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Were Volatile, Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Position by $13.11 Million

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 20640.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 41,481 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 29.37 million shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 11.00 million shares, valued at $17.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 18.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 38.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.12% or 312,378 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 15,909 shares. Oz LP owns 857,916 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 93,351 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 43,547 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 44,228 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 366,489 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Webster Commercial Bank N A owns 125 shares. 207,447 were reported by Natl Pension Service. First Interstate National Bank owns 700 shares. 169 were reported by Assetmark. Farmers Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 21 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.09% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 28,349 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr holds 56,112 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 26,108 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Evergreen Mgmt Limited Company owns 63,816 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Limited Company holds 30,367 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund reported 1.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Menora Mivtachim owns 1.59 million shares. Cardinal Management holds 156,273 shares. Westchester Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 233,270 shares for 5.36% of their portfolio. Valmark Advisers has invested 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability has 1.53% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 197,144 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100,353 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation has 50,243 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 12,238 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Company reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Town And Country National Bank And Dba First Bankers accumulated 0.31% or 12,121 shares.