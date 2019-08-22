Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Raised Its Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Stake by $377,226; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Rose, Holder Rafferty Asset Management Has Boosted Position

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 8,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 46,542 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 38,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 2.57 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 709.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 11,327 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 494,841 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – QTRLY AMERICAS SIMPLE MEALS AND BEVERAGES SALES INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $1.010 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Keith R. McLoughlin Named Interim CEO; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Company Announces CEO Transition Plan; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Forms New U.S. Snacking Unit: Campbell Snacks; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–5th Update; 18/05/2018 – ROSS SAYS CAMPBELL SOUP USES TARIFF AS COVER UP FOR ISSUES:CNBC; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – PERFORMANCE IN QTR HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY BOTH EXECUTION-RELATED AND EXTERNAL CHALLENGES; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO SEES REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET SALES +10 TO +11%; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO. REPORTS CEO TRANSITION PLAN

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 15,789 shares to 52,465 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

