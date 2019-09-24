Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Boosted Its Holding in General Mills (GIS) by $1.24 Million as Share Price Rose; As Dana (DAN) Market Valuation Declined, Moon Capital Management LP Boosted by $723,007 Its Position

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 38,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 250,235 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, up from 212,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 1.29M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S:DRIVELINE COMBINATION W/ DANA LEAVES GKN WEAKLEANS RTGS; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84, REV VIEW $7.69 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY 4.0 PERCENT OF SALES; 09/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dana Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By GKN Mrgr; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N – TO DELIVER $235 MLN IN SYNERGIES; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – DUE TO IMPROVED MARKET CONDITIONS, SALES FROM NEW BUSINESS BACKLOG, 2018 SALES NOW EXPECTED TO GROW BY 10 PCT; 19/03/2018 – DANA SEES YR ADJ EPS $2.75 TO $3.05, SAW $2.60-$2.90; 30/04/2018 – DANA INC 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 67C; 26/03/2018 – DANA SAYS WILL ALSO DOUBLE SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Dana To Combine With Driveline Division Of U.K.’s GKN In Deal Valued At $6.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 7944% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 24,132 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 2.11M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 3.92M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 177,050 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 251 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 2.35M shares stake. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation has 0.05% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 111,154 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 598 shares. 676,610 are owned by Parametric Port Limited Liability. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 245,754 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0% or 17,100 shares. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.11% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh reported 50,400 shares. 122 are held by Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Co. 2,100 are owned by Fifth Third Bankshares. 20,887 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc.

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dana -3% after revenue warning – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Dana Incorporated’s (NYSE:DAN) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Money Talk Portfolio Update – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street in the Red Ahead of Fed Decision – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy or Sell Kraft Heinz Right Now? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). American Century has 0.1% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 6,960 shares. 119,228 were reported by Shell Asset Mgmt. Old Republic Intl Corporation holds 1.02 million shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation reported 9,875 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 266,045 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Boston Private Wealth Llc reported 32,747 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Company stated it has 4,122 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.11% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc owns 160,295 shares. Sabal holds 2.58% or 558,192 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). St Germain D J holds 307,565 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,465 shares to 32,016 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,297 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY).