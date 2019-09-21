Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB); As Aptargroup (ATR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Trimmed Position

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 355,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 6.09 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $757.10 million, down from 6.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 483,504 shares traded or 79.15% up from the average. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 699.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 11,187 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448,000, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 6.06 million shares traded or 162.28% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES LUCA MIGNINI COO; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–4th Update; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line this year; 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi Pres, Campbell Meals & Beverages; 07/03/2018 Kraft Heinz launches incubator for ‘disruptive’ food startups; 20/05/2018 – Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Sees FY18 Net Sales Up 10%-11%; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Reorganizes to Find New Food Opportunities, Shore Up Core Business; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 60C; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Board Elects Maria Teresa Hilado as Director

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Limited has invested 0.03% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Next Financial Grp invested in 2,863 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 0.02% or 20,227 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Communication Inc invested in 74,726 shares. Boys Arnold And Company Incorporated reported 0.05% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Lpl Finance Lc has 21,399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 24,006 shares. American Century accumulated 0.04% or 990,167 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 538 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Grandfield & Dodd has 6,367 shares. Element Lc accumulated 255,848 shares. Tobam holds 2.42% or 1.09 million shares. 88 are owned by Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet (FDN) by 3,245 shares to 8,148 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,325 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Inc has 12,030 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kidder Stephen W has invested 3.6% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Boston Family Office Ltd Com stated it has 111,553 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 121,798 shares. Ipswich Invest Mngmt Communications Inc holds 2,400 shares. Cornerstone Inc accumulated 207,579 shares or 4.05% of the stock. State Street holds 2.61M shares. Oppenheimer & Company accumulated 4,590 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn invested in 881,861 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% stake. Invesco Limited holds 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 577,842 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Com owns 0.07% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 10,783 shares. Mawer Mgmt holds 882,419 shares. Diversified Tru Communications owns 3,795 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 0% or 115 shares.

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $60.61 million for 31.07 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.