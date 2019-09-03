Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Lifted At&T (T) Holding; Archon Partners Cut By $2.95 Million Its Fiserv (FISV) Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 1794.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc acquired 21,538 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc holds 22,738 shares with $713,000 value, up from 1,200 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $255.45 billion valuation. It closed at $35.26 lastly. It is down 6.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$14.68 BLN; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights” on the administration

Archon Partners Llc decreased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 11.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Archon Partners Llc sold 33,490 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Archon Partners Llc holds 259,000 shares with $22.87M value, down from 292,490 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $72.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $106.61. About 891,921 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F

Among 4 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv has $12100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $109.80’s average target is 2.99% above currents $106.61 stock price. Fiserv had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo initiated the shares of FISV in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $630.99M for 28.66 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & Inc has invested 0.83% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Catalyst Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 15,900 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1,130 are owned by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. Davenport Llc invested in 5,960 shares. Mirae Asset Commerce reported 355,635 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 150,737 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 427,411 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,548 shares. Mairs And Pwr invested in 2.18% or 2.04 million shares. Panagora Asset has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hbk Sorce Advisory holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 6,442 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Company Ltd Llc reported 110,285 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Oarsman Cap Inc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 37,757 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 2.10% above currents $35.26 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $37 target. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.