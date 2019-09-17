Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Holds Stake in General Mills (GIS); Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Position by $4.43 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 94.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 52,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2,883 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246,000, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $83.19. About 850,774 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 7944% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 24,132 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 4.41M shares traded or 11.78% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares to 22,297 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 5,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,004 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 36,367 shares. Advisors Asset Inc has 0.31% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 331,559 shares. Moreover, Curbstone Fincl Management has 0.18% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 12,720 shares. 9,860 are held by Rampart Invest Mngmt Communications Ltd Liability. 52,658 are owned by Symons Cap Mgmt. Barry Advsrs Llc has 2.76% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 153,546 shares. Cleararc owns 8,928 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Hilltop Holdg Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 11,226 shares. North Star Asset holds 0.03% or 8,250 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 13,871 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Communications Inc holds 9,197 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Nuwave Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 635 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 0.07% or 10,200 shares in its portfolio. Northrock Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 3,962 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16 million for 13.16 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 7,257 shares to 16,573 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp.

