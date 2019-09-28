Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Intel (INTC) Stake by $444,855 as Stock Value Declined; American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose While Bruni J V & Company Has Cut Stake by $4.06 Million

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 89.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 19,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $495,000, down from 22,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 1.60 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 32,016 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 41,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 19,073 shares to 19,573 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fun (IWM) by 3,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.