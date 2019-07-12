Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Raised Its General Mills (GIS) Stake by $1.19 Million; Alphamark Advisors Stake In General Dynamics (GD) Was Has Increased

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 92.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 8,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,202 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 8,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $184.34. About 233,809 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems; 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 2595.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,258 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 921,988 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technology (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,535 shares to 18,269 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS) by 33,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186 shares, and cut its stake in Mylan Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:MYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd reported 0.28% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 125,996 shares. 83,868 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 17,877 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lincoln National Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Barclays Pcl has 0.03% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). U S Glob Investors stated it has 12,853 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. American Bankshares holds 4,960 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 14,300 shares. Covington Cap Management has 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,200 shares. Andra Ap reported 31,200 shares stake. The Ohio-based Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 3,200 were accumulated by Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mgmt holds 174,553 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 92,157 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel accumulated 10,781 shares. Botty Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,740 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 4,037 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs holds 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 201,405 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 16,735 shares. Payden And Rygel owns 1.73% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 458,000 shares. 9,689 are held by Caprock Gru. Bell Financial Bank owns 76,314 shares. Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.13% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Dubuque National Bank And Company has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 93,159 are held by Great Lakes Ltd Liability Co.