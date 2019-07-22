Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Raised Carnival Cruise Lines Cl A (CCL) Holding; AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LTD SHS AUSTR (AINSF) Sellers Decreased By 70.96% Their Shorts

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (CCL) stake by 747.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc acquired 21,686 shares as Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (CCL)’s stock declined 5.71%. The Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc holds 24,586 shares with $1.25 million value, up from 2,900 last quarter. Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A now has $32.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 2.85M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018

AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LTD SHS AUSTR (OTCMKTS:AINSF) had a decrease of 70.96% in short interest. AINSF’s SI was 18,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 70.96% from 64,400 shares previously. With 6,200 avg volume, 3 days are for AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LTD SHS AUSTR (OTCMKTS:AINSF)’s short sellers to cover AINSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.54 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:AINSF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018.

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited designs, develops, produces, leases, sells, and services gaming machines, and other related equipment and services. The company has market cap of $170.17 million. The firm offers gaming products, entertaining standalone progressives, and linked games. It has a 7.94 P/E ratio. It also operates in the online gaming markets, including social gaming and licensed ?Real Money' gambling markets.

Among 13 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Carnival had 25 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, June 21. SunTrust maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) rating on Friday, June 21. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by UBS. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $66 target in Friday, January 25 report. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, January 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research to “Hold”. Berenberg downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $4800 target in Monday, July 1 report. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $70 target.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)’s Earnings Grew 5.7%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carnival Corporation: A Fundamentally Appealing 4%+ Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carnival’s Nose Dive Was Predictable – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Carnival, Worthington – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jul 21, 2019 – 52-Week Company Lows – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.