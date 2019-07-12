Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Raised Stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) as Stock Value Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose While Tiger Management Has Cut Its Stake by $9.42 Million

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 709.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,327 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.87. About 1.24 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell’s CEO Denise Morrison Steps Down as Consumer Tastes Shift (Video); 23/05/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ROBERTO LEOPARDI PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL MEALS &; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits After Share Slump; McLoughlin Steps In; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – PERFORMANCE IN QTR HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY BOTH EXECUTION-RELATED AND EXTERNAL CHALLENGES; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–4th Update; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Campbell Soup’s Baa2/Prime-2 Ratings For Downgrade; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as a cause of the company’s woes; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N SAYS KEITH R. MCLOUGHLIN APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits as Company Plans Strategic Review of Portfolio; 18/05/2018 – Campbell’s Morrison Is Out as Big Food Slump Claims Another CEO

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 37.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 58,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67 million, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $307.6. About 1.72M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Vermont-based Clean Yield has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blb&B Advsr Ltd reported 5,995 shares. Moreover, Ally Fincl Inc has 0.51% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 10,000 shares. Community Bank Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bankshares Pictet Cie (Asia) has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 79 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust invested in 4,891 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 3,800 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Parkwood Ltd Liability Company owns 18,646 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 450 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aureus Asset Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,096 shares. Bluestein R H And Commerce invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division reported 7,840 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Ashfield Cap Prns Lc stated it has 1.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bancshares Of Mellon stated it has 8.92M shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe Leveraging Magento And Marketo To Deliver Blockbuster Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Stock Should Keep Moving Higher – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 18, 2019 : ADBE, JBL, LZB – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.58M shares to 3.20M shares, valued at $88.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. Another trade for 139,834 shares valued at $34.32 million was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. Morris Donna had sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M. $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. The insider Rencher Bradley sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39M. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00 million on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $778.90M for 48.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.