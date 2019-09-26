Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Lowered by $504,911 as Share Price Rose; Adelante Capital Management Decreased Its Cubesmart (CUBE) Holding by $4.54 Million; Valuation Rose

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,297 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, down from 24,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $219.95. About 9.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 06/03/2018 – Apple, Lenovo Caught in Crossfire as U.S.-China Trade War Looms; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pitches Retooled IPad Tailored for Schools (Video); 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 137,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.92M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 308,072 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trellus Mngmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,000 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 9,000 shares. Colonial Advisors owns 128,131 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Com owns 2.32M shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc accumulated 7,855 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Com invested in 107,300 shares. Thomas White Ltd accumulated 8,522 shares. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% or 47,972 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Com Ltd invested in 0.27% or 26,607 shares. 38,084 were reported by First Heartland Consultants. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 93,717 are held by Hightower Lta. The United Kingdom-based Mondrian Prns Ltd has invested 1.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moneta Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,613 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company has invested 1.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Now More Than Ever, AAPL Stock Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” on January 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple, Services And Moats – Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple returns to bond market (update) – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: From Growth To Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 19,073 shares to 19,573 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 9,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.43 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold CUBE shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 178.35 million shares or 0.93% more from 176.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 17,640 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 12,550 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 563,402 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 4,200 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt has 0.05% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 3,896 shares. 51,142 were reported by Stephens Ar. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.05% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). 838,651 are held by Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Sterling Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 2.87 million shares. Presima accumulated 494,500 shares or 2.63% of the stock. Westpac invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Quantitative Investment Management Limited invested 0.23% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.2% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.75M for 20.47 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 746,137 shares to 2.61 million shares, valued at $83.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 613,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CubeSmart Emerging Market Share And Upscale Portfolio Among Self Storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CubeSmart Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CubeSmart Announces Tax Allocations of 2018 Distributions NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About CubeSmart’s (NYSE:CUBE) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CubeSmart (CUBE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.