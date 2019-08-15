Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) and Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). The two are both Apparel Stores companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duluth Holdings Inc. 18 0.56 N/A 0.51 24.06 Tilly’s Inc. 10 0.40 N/A 0.82 10.01

Demonstrates Duluth Holdings Inc. and Tilly’s Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Tilly’s Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Duluth Holdings Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Duluth Holdings Inc. is currently more expensive than Tilly’s Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Duluth Holdings Inc. and Tilly’s Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duluth Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11% 5% Tilly’s Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.16 shows that Duluth Holdings Inc. is 84.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tilly’s Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Duluth Holdings Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Tilly’s Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Duluth Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tilly’s Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Duluth Holdings Inc. and Tilly’s Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duluth Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tilly’s Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Duluth Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 91.15% and an $19 consensus target price. Tilly’s Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 72.41% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Duluth Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Tilly’s Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41% of Duluth Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Tilly’s Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.3% of Duluth Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Tilly’s Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duluth Holdings Inc. -5.15% -12.08% -23.63% -46.97% -47.27% -51.84% Tilly’s Inc. -2.27% 5% -31.12% -25.93% -41.76% -18.22%

For the past year Tilly’s Inc. has weaker performance than Duluth Holdings Inc.

Summary

Duluth Holdings Inc. beats Tilly’s Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of October 5, 2017, it operated 26 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLERÂ’S, Inc. and changed its name to Duluth Holdings Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories. It operates approximately 222 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce Website, tillys.com. TillyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.