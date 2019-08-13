Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD)

Both Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) and Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) are each other’s competitor in the Apparel Stores industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duluth Holdings Inc. 18 0.59 N/A 0.51 24.06 Tailored Brands Inc. 8 0.08 N/A 1.39 3.52

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Tailored Brands Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Duluth Holdings Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Duluth Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Tailored Brands Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duluth Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11% 5% Tailored Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 3.7%

Risk & Volatility

Duluth Holdings Inc. is 84.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.16 beta. Competitively, Tailored Brands Inc.’s beta is 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Duluth Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tailored Brands Inc. are 1.4 and 0.2 respectively. Duluth Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tailored Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Duluth Holdings Inc. and Tailored Brands Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duluth Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tailored Brands Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Duluth Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 80.44% and an $19 average target price. Tailored Brands Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a 116.96% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Tailored Brands Inc. is looking more favorable than Duluth Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Duluth Holdings Inc. and Tailored Brands Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41% and 0%. About 4.3% of Duluth Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are Tailored Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duluth Holdings Inc. -5.15% -12.08% -23.63% -46.97% -47.27% -51.84% Tailored Brands Inc. -1.81% -11.13% -37.48% -61.26% -76.13% -64.3%

For the past year Duluth Holdings Inc. was less bearish than Tailored Brands Inc.

Summary

Duluth Holdings Inc. beats Tailored Brands Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of October 5, 2017, it operated 26 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLERÂ’S, Inc. and changed its name to Duluth Holdings Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products. It also offers women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, shoes, and accessories; children's apparel; alteration services; and retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming services. As of January 28, 2017, this segment operated 1,667 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores, K&G, and The Tuxedo Shop @ MacyÂ’s brands; menswearhouse.com, josbank.com, and josephabboud.com Internet sites; and 39 retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming facilities. The Corporate Apparel segment provides corporate apparel uniforms and work wear to workforces under the Twin Hill, Dimensions, Alexandra, and Yaffy brands through various channels, including managed corporate accounts and catalogs, as well as through twinhill.com, dimensions.co.uk, and alexandra.co.uk Internet sites. This segment serves companies and organizations in the airline, retail grocery, retail, banking, distribution, travel and leisure, postal, security, healthcare, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as The MenÂ’s Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.