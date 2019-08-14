Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST)

As Apparel Stores businesses, Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duluth Holdings Inc. 18 0.57 N/A 0.51 24.06 Destination Maternity Corporation 2 0.02 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Duluth Holdings Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duluth Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11% 5% Destination Maternity Corporation 0.00% -47% -7.8%

Volatility and Risk

Duluth Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.16 beta. Destination Maternity Corporation has a 0.28 beta and it is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Duluth Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Destination Maternity Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Duluth Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Destination Maternity Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Duluth Holdings Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duluth Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Destination Maternity Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Duluth Holdings Inc. has a 86.09% upside potential and an average price target of $19.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Duluth Holdings Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 41% and 44% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.3% of Duluth Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.4% are Destination Maternity Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duluth Holdings Inc. -5.15% -12.08% -23.63% -46.97% -47.27% -51.84% Destination Maternity Corporation -13.46% -33.54% -63.4% -71.55% -80.9% -70.75%

For the past year Duluth Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Destination Maternity Corporation

Summary

Duluth Holdings Inc. beats Destination Maternity Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of October 5, 2017, it operated 26 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLERÂ’S, Inc. and changed its name to Duluth Holdings Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.