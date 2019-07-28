Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Touches $12.46 Low on Jul, 28; J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Sellers Increased By 28.97% Their Shorts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) had an increase of 28.97% in short interest. JBHT’s SI was 3.04 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 28.97% from 2.36M shares previously. With 1.13 million avg volume, 3 days are for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)’s short sellers to cover JBHT’s short positions. The SI to J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc’s float is 3.53%. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $102.94. About 461,071 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 22.80% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Revenue Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Rev $1.07B; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Profit Jumps on Strong Freight Demand Pricing Gains

The stock of Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) reached all time low today, Jul, 28 and still has $11.84 target or 5.00% below today’s $12.46 share price. This indicates more downside for the $407.75M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $11.84 PT is reached, the company will be worth $20.39 million less. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About 330,528 shares traded. Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) has declined 4.88% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTH News: 20/03/2018 – Duluth Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – DULUTH HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 17, 2018, ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Duluth Holdings 4Q EPS 60c; 17/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its Thirty-Sixth Store in Denton, Texas; 20/03/2018 – DULUTH HOLDINGS INC DLTH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.79 TO $0.84; 04/04/2018 – From Thin Ice to Frozen Four: The Unlikely Saga of Minnesota Duluth; 07/03/2018 Rep. Nolan: Legislation inspired by Duluth vets group introduced; 25/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Awards Brownfield Grant to Duluth, Minn. Seaway Port Authority to Assess and Clean Up Contaminated Properties and; 20/03/2018 – DULUTH SEES FY EPS 79C TO 84C, EST. 95C; 20/03/2018 – Duluth Holdings 4Q EBITDA $32.5M

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $10.99 billion. It operates through four divisions: Intermodal , Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truck (JBT). It has a 23.9 P/E ratio. The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, such as origin and destination pickup, and delivery services.

More notable recent J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days To Buy J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JBHT) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “J.B. Hunt Transport Earnings: JBHT Stock Soars as Profit Tops Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “J.B. Hunt Maintains Top-Line Growth in a Challenging Quarter – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can High Operating Costs Hit J.B. Hunt’s (JBHT) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $314,747 activity. $314,747 worth of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was sold by MEE DAVID G.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 595,974 shares. Hartline Inv invested in 0.28% or 10,427 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited holds 0.03% or 19,326 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 97,472 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0.02% or 3,767 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gru Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 47,267 shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 3,730 shares. Smithfield stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,727 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsr Incorporated holds 0.09% or 2,509 shares in its portfolio. Stifel holds 0.07% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 248,066 shares. 67,114 were reported by Toronto Dominion Natl Bank.

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $407.75 million. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. It has a 24.62 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

More notable recent Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Duluth Holdings’s (NASDAQ:DLTH) Share Price Down By 43%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.2 per share. DLTH’s profit will be $4.58 million for 22.25 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Duluth Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -160.87% EPS growth.