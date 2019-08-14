Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Reaches $9.69 After 3.00% Down Move; CLEANSPARK (CLSK) Shorts Down By 6.27%

CLEANSPARK INC (OTCMKTS:CLSK) had a decrease of 6.27% in short interest. CLSK’s SI was 29,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.27% from 31,900 shares previously. With 173,000 avg volume, 0 days are for CLEANSPARK INC (OTCMKTS:CLSK)’s short sellers to cover CLSK’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $0.97. About 11,595 shares traded. CleanSpark, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSK) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 199,167 shares traded. Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) has declined 47.27% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Duluth Holdings Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTH); 31/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its Thirty-Fourth Store in Colorado Springs, Colorado; 20/03/2018 – DULUTH HOLDINGS INC DLTH.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $555 MLN TO $575 MLN; 20/03/2018 – DULUTH HOLDINGS INC DLTH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.79 TO $0.84; 08/03/2018 – ATF Bureau: Twelve Individuals Charged with 46-Count Federal Indictment Alleging Duluth-Based Heroin Trafficking Conspiracy; 09/03/2018 – DoJ Minnesota: Twelve Individuals Charged In 46-Count Federal Indictment Alleging Duluth-Based Heroin Trafficking Conspiracy; 12/04/2018 – Hometown Source: McCormack wins national title with Minnesota Duluth; 20/03/2018 – DULUTH 4Q EPS 60C; 20/03/2018 – Duluth Holdings Sees FY18 EPS 79c-EPS 84cThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $317.10M company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $9.40 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DLTH worth $9.51 million less.

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $317.10 million. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. It has a 19.15 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Analysts await Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.2 per share. DLTH’s profit will be $3.93 million for 20.19 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Duluth Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -152.17% EPS growth.

