Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Reaches $9.24 52 Week Low; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Cut Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased Transocean Ltd (RIG) stake by 41.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 119,271 shares as Transocean Ltd (RIG)’s stock declined 20.42%. The Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 169,129 shares with $1.47 million value, down from 288,400 last quarter. Transocean Ltd now has $2.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 2.43M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21

The stock of Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.41 target or 9.00% below today’s $9.24 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $302.38M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $8.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $27.21M less. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 26,521 shares traded. Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) has declined 47.27% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTH News: 26/04/2018 – No fatalities have been reported, but at least five people have been taken to hospitals in Duluth, Minnesota; 24/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its Thirty-Seventh Store in Portland, Oregon; 20/03/2018 – DULUTH 4Q EPS 60C; 04/04/2018 – From Thin Ice to Frozen Four: The Unlikely Saga of Minnesota Duluth; 03/04/2018 – FED’S KASHKARI SPEAKS AT EVENT IN DULUTH, MINNESOTA; 20/03/2018 – Duluth Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its Thirty-Fifth Store in Lubbock, Texas; 29/03/2018 – Fed Minneapolis: Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari to Visit Duluth-Superior; 20/03/2018 – Duluth Holdings 4Q EPS 60c; 31/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $302.38 million. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. It has a 18.26 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Analysts await Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.2 per share. DLTH’s profit will be $3.93M for 19.25 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Duluth Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -152.17% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Transocean has $11 highest and $4.9000 lowest target. $7.47’s average target is 74.53% above currents $4.28 stock price. Transocean had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 15.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased Air Lease Corp (Put) (NYSE:AL) stake by 19,936 shares to 20,000 valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) stake by 19,005 shares and now owns 19,505 shares. Oracle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ORCL) was raised too.