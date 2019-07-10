Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Reaches $12.83 1 Year Low; Gladstone Investment – Business Develo (GAIN) SI Decreased By 4.21%

The stock of Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.80 target or 8.00% below today’s $12.83 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $419.86M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $11.80 price target is reached, the company will be worth $33.59 million less. The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 408,588 shares traded. Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) has declined 4.88% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTH News: 20/03/2018 – DULUTH 4Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 24/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its Thirty-Seventh Store in Portland, Oregon; 20/03/2018 – Duluth Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – DULUTH 4Q REV. $217.8M, EST. $208.8M; 09/03/2018 – DoJ Minnesota: Twelve Individuals Charged In 46-Count Federal Indictment Alleging Duluth-Based Heroin Trafficking Conspiracy; 31/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its Thirty-Fifth Store in Lubbock, Texas; 20/03/2018 – Duluth Holdings 4Q EPS 60c; 20/03/2018 – Duluth Holdings Sees FY18 EPS 79c-EPS 84c; 20/03/2018 – DULUTH 4Q EPS 60C

Gladstone Investment Corporation – Business Develo (NASDAQ:GAIN) had a decrease of 4.21% in short interest. GAIN’s SI was 1.07 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.21% from 1.12M shares previously. With 167,200 avg volume, 6 days are for Gladstone Investment Corporation – Business Develo (NASDAQ:GAIN)’s short sellers to cover GAIN’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 69,594 shares traded. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has risen 4.09% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.34% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIN News: 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 15/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORP – QTR-ENDED NET ASSET VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $10.85; 06/03/2018 Gladstone Investment Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for A; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation And Bassett Creek Capital Form The Bassett Creek Restoration Platform And Acquire J.R. Johnson; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $419.86 million. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. It has a 25.36 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Analysts await Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.2 per share. DLTH’s profit will be $4.58 million for 22.91 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Duluth Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -160.87% EPS growth.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability firm interests, and warrants or options. The company has market cap of $368.93 million. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It has a 4.52 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States.

