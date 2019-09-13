Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Reaches $10.10 After 9.00% Up Move; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Analog Devices has $13000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -5.46% below currents $116.7 stock price. Analog Devices had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital upgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Thursday, September 12 to “Overweight” rating. See Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) latest ratings:

The stock of Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.01% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 407,748 shares traded. Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) has declined 47.27% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTH News: 20/03/2018 – DULUTH HOLDINGS INC DLTH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.79 TO $0.84; 20/03/2018 – Duluth Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $51.0M-EBIT $54.0M; 22/05/2018 – DULUTH HOLDINGS – FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR BORROWINGS OF UP TO $130 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Duluth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 44 Days; 20/03/2018 – DULUTH 4Q EPS 60C; 29/03/2018 – Fed Minneapolis: Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari to Visit Duluth-Superior; 09/03/2018 – DoJ Minnesota: Twelve Individuals Charged In 46-Count Federal Indictment Alleging Duluth-Based Heroin Trafficking Conspiracy; 20/03/2018 – Duluth Holdings 4Q EBITDA $32.5M; 31/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its Thirty-Sixth Store in Denton, TexasThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $330.68M company. It was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $11.01 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DLTH worth $29.76M more.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $116.7. About 563,078 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits , algorithms, software, and subsystems. The company has market cap of $43.11 billion. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It has a 29.62 P/E ratio. The firm also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom.

Among 2 analysts covering Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duluth Holdings has $19 highest and $1100 lowest target. $15’s average target is 48.51% above currents $10.1 stock price. Duluth Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the shares of DLTH in report on Friday, April 5 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 29 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $330.68 million. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. It has a 27.46 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

