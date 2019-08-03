Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) EPS Estimated At $0.12; Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Lifted Kohls (Put) (KSS) Position By $51.34 Million

Analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report $0.12 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. DLTH’s profit would be $3.93M giving it 25.54 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, Duluth Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -152.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 433,592 shares traded. Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) has declined 47.27% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTH News: 10/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its Thirty-Fifth Store in Lubbock, Texas; 20/03/2018 – DULUTH 4Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 09/03/2018 – Duluth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 44 Days; 22/03/2018 – Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its Thirty-Third Store in West Fargo, North Dakota; 17/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its Thirty-Sixth Store in Denton, Texas; 22/05/2018 – DULUTH HOLDINGS – FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR BORROWINGS OF UP TO $130 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its Thirty-Seventh Store in Portland, Oregon; 20/03/2018 – DULUTH HOLDINGS INC DLTH.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $555 MLN TO $575 MLN; 20/03/2018 – DULUTH SEES FY EPS 79C TO 84C, EST. 95C; 03/05/2018 – Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its Thirty-Fourth Store in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS) stake by 539.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apollo Management Holdings Lp acquired 755,000 shares as Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Apollo Management Holdings Lp holds 895,000 shares with $61.55 million value, up from 140,000 last quarter. Kohls Corp (Put) now has $8.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 4.10M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – KOHL’S CLOUD MIGRATION INCLUDES ASPECTS OF E-COMMERCE, MOBILE AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Names Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman; 10/04/2018 – Kohl’s: Richard D. Schepp, Chief Administrative Officer, to Retire in October; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s Announces Enterprise-Wide Commitment to Cloud Computing; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Lc holds 0.48% or 20,748 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). National Pension Service holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 250,021 shares. Asset Management One Co reported 111,520 shares stake. Automobile Association reported 177,192 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 7,928 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Euclidean Techs Mngmt Llc reported 0.88% stake. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc owns 311,918 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foster And Motley has 0.77% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Petrus Tru Lta reported 5,070 shares. Yhb Inv Advsr invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Cambridge Investment holds 0.02% or 26,742 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Cleararc owns 3,995 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kohl’s had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $5900 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, May 22. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 22. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, May 23 report.

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $401.20 million. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. It has a 24.23 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.