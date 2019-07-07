Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Apparel Stores company, Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Duluth Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.43% of all Apparel Stores’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Duluth Holdings Inc. has 61% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.59% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Duluth Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duluth Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16.10% 8.10% Industry Average 2.51% 17.96% 8.33%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Duluth Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Duluth Holdings Inc. N/A 20 22.55 Industry Average 128.79M 5.13B 19.27

Duluth Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio Duluth Holdings Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Duluth Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duluth Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.75 3.47 2.83 2.38

$20 is the consensus target price of Duluth Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 43.47%. The competitors have a potential upside of 59.29%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that Duluth Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Duluth Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duluth Holdings Inc. -2.59% -4.09% -33.97% -47.99% -4.88% -35.83% Industry Average 3.71% 5.23% 8.72% 13.86% 16.50% 21.19%

For the past year Duluth Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Duluth Holdings Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Duluth Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Duluth Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.05 and has 0.94 Quick Ratio. Duluth Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Duluth Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Duluth Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.2 and its 80.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Duluth Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 14.59% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Dividends

Duluth Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Duluth Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat Duluth Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of October 5, 2017, it operated 26 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLERÂ’S, Inc. and changed its name to Duluth Holdings Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.