Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) and Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Comparison side by side

Since Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) and Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) are part of the Apparel Stores industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duluth Holdings Inc. 9 0.54 10.70M 0.51 24.06 Chico’s FAS Inc. 3 -2.67 107.73M 0.03 113.93

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Duluth Holdings Inc. and Chico’s FAS Inc. Chico’s FAS Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Duluth Holdings Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Duluth Holdings Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Chico’s FAS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Duluth Holdings Inc. and Chico’s FAS Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duluth Holdings Inc. 113,107,822.41% 11% 5% Chico’s FAS Inc. 3,096,223,486.81% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Duluth Holdings Inc. is 84.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.16 beta. Chico’s FAS Inc.’s 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Duluth Holdings Inc. are 2 and 0.3. Competitively, Chico’s FAS Inc. has 1.1 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Duluth Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chico’s FAS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Duluth Holdings Inc. and Chico’s FAS Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duluth Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Chico’s FAS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 76.89% for Duluth Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $15. Competitively Chico’s FAS Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, with potential downside of -24.43%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Duluth Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Chico’s FAS Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41% of Duluth Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Chico’s FAS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Duluth Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Chico’s FAS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duluth Holdings Inc. -5.15% -12.08% -23.63% -46.97% -47.27% -51.84% Chico’s FAS Inc. -2.45% -5.06% -7% -44.71% -64.12% -43.24%

For the past year Duluth Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Chico’s FAS Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Duluth Holdings Inc. beats Chico’s FAS Inc.

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of October 5, 2017, it operated 26 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLERÂ’S, Inc. and changed its name to Duluth Holdings Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells private branded clothing and accessories, such as shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry focusing on women who are 35 years and older. The Soma brand sells designed private branded lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, activewear, and beauty products focusing on women who are 35 and older. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,501 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company also sells through its Websites and catalogs. Chico's FAS, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.