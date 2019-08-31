Duke Rlty (DRE) Shareholder Pacific Heights Asset Management Lowered Stake by $750,000; Balyasny Asset Management Position in Ericsson (ERIC) Has Lowered by $3.45 Million as Valuation Declined

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Duke Rlty Corp (DRE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 1.44 million shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 88.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 383,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The hedge fund held 51,724 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 435,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 8.49M shares traded or 38.30% up from the average. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 46,738 shares to 64,738 shares, valued at $10.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 121,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Limited Co stated it has 6.33 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Corp invested in 108,373 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 22,451 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 32,427 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 531,800 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 51,251 shares. Brinker reported 71,495 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 137,681 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Co. Fil Ltd holds 69 shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 18.34 million shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 0.02% or 7,919 shares. Raymond James Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 256,308 shares. Round Table Ser Limited Com holds 0.25% or 23,829 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 13,390 shares.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.