Duke Realty (DRE) Valuation Rose While Natixis Has Trimmed by $478,140 Its Position; Morgan Stanley Has Boosted Its Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Holding by $831,936; Market Valuation Declined

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 97.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 17,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 35,035 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 17,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.6. About 333,821 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c

Natixis decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 15,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 34,219 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 50,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 1.44M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 132,691 shares to 206,309 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 7,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,446 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

