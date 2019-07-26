Duke Realty (DRE) Valuation Rose While Gideon Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding by $1.01 Million; As General Dynamics Com (GD) Shares Declined, Shareholder Moreno Evelyn V Has Increased Its Stake

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 161.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 33,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,502 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 20,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.34. About 365,724 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) by 61.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 11,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,139 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 18,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 391,634 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 20/03/2018 – Correction to General Dynamics CSRA Bid Story; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS `A BIT AHEAD’ OF GUIDANCE OPERATING PLAN: CEO; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards General Dynamics Cloud Services Contract; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Dividend to 93c Vs. 84c; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MLN TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 8,390 shares to 17,016 shares, valued at $649,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 10,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,192 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.66 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Denien Mark A sold $1.37M.

