Duke Realty (DRE) Valuation Rose While Aqr Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Ngam Advisors LP Increases Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM)

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 12,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The hedge fund held 70,976 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, down from 83,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 18,844 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 4,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 74,083 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.24M, up from 69,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $153.25. About 105,068 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $133.74M for 22.54 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.

