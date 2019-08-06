Duke Realty (DRE) to pay $0.22 on Aug 30, 2019; Shorts at Hub Group – Class A (HUBG) Lowered By 0.42%

Hub Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:HUBG) had a decrease of 0.42% in short interest. HUBG’s SI was 617,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.42% from 619,800 shares previously. With 258,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Hub Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:HUBG)’s short sellers to cover HUBG’s short positions. The SI to Hub Group Inc – Class A’s float is 1.91%. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 272,460 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 0.98% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 Capex $190M-$210M; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 EPS $2.34-EPS $2.44; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.35; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – ESTIMATE THAT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL RANGE FROM $190 MLN TO $210 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Expects 2018 Effective Tax Rate 25%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hub Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBG)

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) is expected to pay $0.22 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:DRE) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Duke Realty Corp’s current price of $32.08 translates into 0.67% yield. Duke Realty Corp’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 2.38M shares traded or 27.28% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold Duke Realty Corporation shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Oppenheimer Inc has invested 0.03% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Alps Advisors has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 36,943 shares. Centurylink Invest Mngmt Company has invested 0.41% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.11% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 423,022 shares. Natixis has 34,219 shares. Bennicas & Associates invested in 12,000 shares. North Star Invest Management accumulated 1,554 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability reported 2.42 million shares stake. Sun Life reported 612 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 531,800 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 16,745 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 5,281 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P has 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Share Price Is Up 81% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Duke Realty Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:DRE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 146 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 21 major logistics markets. The company has market cap of $11.57 billion. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. It has a 49.89 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty has $3600 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 7.54% above currents $32.08 stock price. Duke Realty had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold Hub Group, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 30.29 million shares or 1.87% less from 30.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs And Inc reported 273,665 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 5,700 shares. Northern accumulated 0% or 452,699 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited has 0.03% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0.01% or 2,690 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar invested 0% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 417,693 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) or 62,907 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 56,002 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 4,249 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 12,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 105,841 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 11,493 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 446,910 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Hub Group, Inc., an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. It operates through two divisions, Mode and Hub. It has a 6.5 P/E ratio. The Company’s intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customersÂ’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

More notable recent Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG), Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – Hub Group Calls For “Short-Lived” Downturn – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hub Group (HUBG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hub Group, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hub Group (HUBG) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hub Group Breaks Ground on Second Chicago-Area Headquarters Building to Support Continued Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.