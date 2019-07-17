Duke Realty (DRE) Stock Value Rose While Eii Capital Management Lowered by $534,210 Its Holding; Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Position by $2.25 Million as Share Price Rose

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 195,340 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented b; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SALES INCREASED 3% FOR QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 ATV DUE TO CRASH HAZARD; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts Pres; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Increased Its Full-Year 2018 Sales Guidance to Up 4% to 6%; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 17,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,234 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 66,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.05. About 375,976 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon And Industrial REITs: An Incredible Tailwind, But Future Looks Cloudy – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “John Case and Chris Sultemeier Join Duke Realty Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Tn has 12,127 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 64,854 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division holds 80,964 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 11,647 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company holds 70,189 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Westpac Corp invested in 0% or 567,699 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Llc owns 0.25% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 2.42 million shares. State Street holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 23.78 million shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability holds 707,658 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 50,955 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0% or 612 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 742,779 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 429,241 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 109,993 shares.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DRE’s profit will be $125.80 million for 23.61 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential holds 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 33,874 shares. Int Gru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 114,662 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 15,300 shares. Signaturefd invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Commonwealth Bank Of reported 100 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,564 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pettee Inc owns 6,305 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications holds 2,221 shares. Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 5,756 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0.03% stake. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 0% or 19,961 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 69,846 shares. 4,235 are owned by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Stephens Ar accumulated 4,739 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Snowmobile sales lift Polaris; company bumps 2019 outlook – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens Corning (OC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Black Girls Ride Proves the Future of Motorsports is Female with NOLA Takeover – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 6.21% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.77 per share. PII’s profit will be $101.37 million for 13.10 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.70% EPS growth.